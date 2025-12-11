403
US House Approves Defense Bill
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday, a $901 billion package that establishes the Pentagon’s strategic policies.
The legislation passed the lower chamber with a 312-112 vote and now moves to the Senate for further review and consideration.
Among the major elements of the 3,086-page bill is an $800 million allocation for Ukraine, split evenly over the next two years as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The bill also calls for the removal of Caesar sanctions on Syria imposed under the previous regime of Bashar al-Assad.
The NDAA provides $600 million in support for Israel, covering programs such as joint missile defense projects including the Iron Dome system.
It aims to address challenges from China and strengthen mission capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, also including $1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.
Additionally, the legislation authorizes the Department of Defense to collect contributions from NATO allies to help offset the expense of maintaining US forces in Eastern Europe.
It mandates the US European Command (EUCOM) commander to perform an annual review of how US and NATO forces sustain a comparative military edge over Russia.
The bill further directs the Pentagon to evaluate the security consequences before reducing its European force levels below 76,000 personnel.
Before the vote, Rep. Mike Rogers, the main sponsor of the bill, described it as "a good product" developed through bipartisan collaboration.
