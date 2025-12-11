Alia Bhatt Honoured With Golden Globes Horizon Award At Red Sea Fest

Actor Alia Bhatt made an enchanting appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she received the honour of the Golden Globes Horizon Award, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable journey in cinema. Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, confirmed the news on Instagram, stating, "Congratulations to Alia Bhatt, this year's Golden Globes Horizon Award honoree--an exceptional talent whose global impact reflects the rising creative energy of the Middle East, Asia, and beyond." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Hoehne (@helen)

A 'Meaningful' Accolade

Alia Bhatt, along with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, were named this year's recipients at the festival, recognising their impact in film and television.

Speaking about the accolade, Alia called it an "honour" and emphasised its significance for aspiring performers and women in cinema. "This is an honour to be recognised by the Golden Globes, and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world. At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful. The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe, and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women," Alia said, as quoted on the official website ofthe Golden Globes.

Upcoming YRF Film 'Alpha'

During the festival, Alia also teased her much-anticipated upcoming film, 'Alpha', which she described as a "risk" due to its female-led action narrative. Speaking to the media, she explained, "Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," as quoted by Deadline.

'Alpha', the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe, stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India. (ANI)

