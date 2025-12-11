UP Tragedy: Woman Dies After Youtube-Guided Surgery At Illegal Clinic

A woman has died after an operation performed at an unauthorised clinic in Kothi of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, where the clinic operator and his nephew are accused of attempting surgery after watching a YouTube video, reported India.

Munishra Rawat, wife of Tehbahadur Rawat, was being treated for a stone-related ailment. On December 5, her husband took her to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi after she complained of severe abdominal pain. According to the complaint filed with police, clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra examined the patient, diagnosed a stone problem and advised an operation, quoting a fee of around Rs 25,000.

Payment and procedure

Rawat reportedly deposited Rs 20,000 before the procedure began. He later alleged that Mishra was under the influence of alcohol and attempted the surgery while watching a YouTube tutorial. Mishra's nephew, identified as Vivek Kumar Mishra, assisted during the operation. The husband reported that the operator made a deep incision in his wife's abdomen and cut several veins. Munishra Rawat died the following evening on 6 December.

Accusations and police action

Police have registered a case against Gyan Prakash Mishra and his nephew for causing death by negligence. The FIR also includes charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Authorities said the clinic has been sealed and investigations are underway; efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Officials from Barabanki police confirmed that Vivek Kumar Mishra is employed at an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli. Investigators are probing allegations that the illegal clinic was operated for several years, possibly under the cover of the nephew's government job.

Legal and medical concerns

The case raises serious concerns about unlicensed medical practice and the dangers of attempting surgical procedures without proper training or sterile conditions. Medical experts stress that abdominal surgery can cause major blood loss and organ injury if performed by unqualified persons. Performing surgery under the influence of alcohol and relying on online videos for guidance are gross violations of medical ethics and safety.

The family of the deceased has demanded a thorough investigation and swift action against those responsible. Police said they will carry out forensic examinations and seek medical reports to establish the exact cause of death. Depending on forensic findings, further charges could follow.

This incident has prompted calls from local residents and health advocates for stricter monitoring of small clinics and better enforcement of licensing rules to prevent similar tragedies. Authorities have urged anyone who may have received treatment at the clinic to come forward and assist with the investigation.