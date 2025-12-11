A throwback to Lionel Messi's first and only India tour in 2011, when Kolkata witnessed history.

September 2011 marked Lionel Messi's maiden trip to India. The Argentine superstar landed in Kolkata to captain his national team in a friendly against Venezuela. His arrival created unprecedented buzz, with thousands of fans thronging the airport and streets, eager to catch a glimpse of the Barcelona icon. For Indian football, it was a watershed moment.

The match was staged at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium, which was packed to capacity. Over 85,000 fans filled the stands, creating an electric atmosphere rarely seen in Indian football. Banners, chants, and Argentine flags turned the venue into a sea of blue and white. The sheer scale of the crowd underlined Messi's global appeal and India's passion for the game.

The friendly against Venezuela was historic not just for India but also for Messi himself. It was his first match wearing the captain's armband for Argentina. The responsibility added weight to the occasion, and fans in Kolkata witnessed the beginning of Messi's long journey as national team leader. His role as captain gave the match added significance.

Argentina won the game 1‐0, thanks to Nicolás Otamendi's goal. The strike came from a Messi assist, ensuring his impact was felt even without scoring. The pass highlighted his vision and creativity, thrilling the Indian audience. For fans, seeing Messi directly influence the result was the perfect reward for their devotion and anticipation.

Messi's presence turned Kolkata into a carnival. Streets were decorated with posters, murals, and cut‐outs of the Argentine star. Local clubs and fan groups organized parades, while shops sold Messi jerseys in record numbers. The city's football culture, already rich thanks to its love for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, reached new heights during those days.

The friendly drew international attention, with media outlets across the world covering Messi's India debut. For Indian football, it was a rare chance to be part of the global conversation. The successful organization of the event proved that India could host marquee football occasions, paving the way for later visits by legends like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Pele.

Though Messi has returned to India in 2025, his 2011 trip left a lasting legacy. It inspired a generation of young Indian footballers and fans, showing them that the world's best could play on their soil. The match remains one of the most iconic sporting events in India's modern history, remembered as the day Lionel Messi brought his magic to Kolkata.