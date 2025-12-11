UN Rebuilding Herat School For 400 Students Destroyed In Earthquake

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has begun reconstructing Laklak Khana School in Herat's Rabat-Sangi district, which was destroyed by an earthquake two years ago. The school will accommodate 400 students and is being built with disaster-resilient design to withstand future natural hazards.

In a statement on Thursday, December 11, UN-Habitat emphasized that education must continue even during emergencies, noting that previous projects included the reconstruction of two other schools in Herat. Officials highlighted that resilient school infrastructure is critical for children's safety and community stability in crisis-prone regions.

The rebuilding comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, recently warned the UN Security Council that 1.7 million Afghanistan children are at risk of death due to severe malnutrition, caused by aid shortages, funding gaps, and operational restrictions.

Fletcher stressed that winter conditions, combined with restrictions on female aid workers, have severely hampered the delivery of life-saving assistance. He said international support is urgently needed to prevent further child mortality and protect vulnerable communities.

Experts say that rebuilding schools like Laklak Khana is more than an education initiative, it is a key part of humanitarian response, providing a safe space for learning and psychological support for children affected by disaster and ongoing crises.

UN-Habitat called on the international community to increase investment in both education and broader humanitarian programs, highlighting that continued funding is crucial to ensure children's safety, nutrition, and long-term development.

With millions of children facing extreme poverty and hunger, combined with restrictions on aid delivery, initiatives such as school reconstruction are seen as essential to support Afghanistan's fragile recovery.

