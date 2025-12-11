403
Trade Ministry Ensures Flour Availability Amid Weather Conditions
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has implemented a set of proactive measures to ensure bakeries remain fully operational and to maintain oversight of markets, fuel stations, and gas distribution as weather conditions worsen across the Kingdom.
Ministry spokesperson Yanal Al-Barmawi said Thursday that the government has supplied mills with additional quantities of wheat to guarantee a steady supply of flour for bakeries during the anticipated weather system.
He emphasized that all bakeries throughout Jordan continue to operate as usual and are meeting public demand for bread and related products without interruption.
Al-Barmawi also encouraged citizens to report any market-related complaints through the Ministry's phone lines or WhatsApp service at the following numbers: 065629045 / 065661176 – WhatsApp: 0797527832.
