Kuwait Oil Drops To USD 61.43 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 54 cents to reach USD 61.43 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 61.97 pb on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up 27 cents and 21 cents respectively, reaching USD 62.21 pb and USD 58.46 pb. (end)
