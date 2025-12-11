403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US appeals court restores Pentagon ban on transgender people in army
(MENAFN) According to reports, a U.S. federal appeals court has upheld the Pentagon’s policy prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military, effectively reinstating a ban initially enacted by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, a judge appointed under President Joe Biden had blocked the policy, citing potential constitutional violations.
In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court lifted the preliminary injunction. Judges appointed by Trump, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, wrote in the majority opinion that the policy “likely does not violate equal protection.” They emphasized that the measure “classifies based on the medical condition of gender dysphoria,” rather than on sex or transgender status.
The judges noted, “The United States military enforces strict medical standards to ensure that only physically and mentally fit individuals join its ranks. For decades, these requirements barred service by individuals with gender dysphoria, a medical condition associated with clinically significant distress.”
The policy, implemented in February by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, followed Trump’s executive order titled ‘Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.’ It directs the Department of War to bar anyone with a history of gender dysphoria from military service, arguing that the condition is “inconsistent” with the armed forces’ “high standards.”
The move aligns with the former administration’s broader effort to roll back DEI initiatives and counter what Trump described as “radical gender ideology.” Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court set a related precedent by ruling that Tennessee’s ban on hormone blockers for children did not violate constitutional protections.
In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court lifted the preliminary injunction. Judges appointed by Trump, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, wrote in the majority opinion that the policy “likely does not violate equal protection.” They emphasized that the measure “classifies based on the medical condition of gender dysphoria,” rather than on sex or transgender status.
The judges noted, “The United States military enforces strict medical standards to ensure that only physically and mentally fit individuals join its ranks. For decades, these requirements barred service by individuals with gender dysphoria, a medical condition associated with clinically significant distress.”
The policy, implemented in February by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, followed Trump’s executive order titled ‘Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.’ It directs the Department of War to bar anyone with a history of gender dysphoria from military service, arguing that the condition is “inconsistent” with the armed forces’ “high standards.”
The move aligns with the former administration’s broader effort to roll back DEI initiatives and counter what Trump described as “radical gender ideology.” Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court set a related precedent by ruling that Tennessee’s ban on hormone blockers for children did not violate constitutional protections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment