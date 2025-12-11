403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Up at Thursday Open
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity benchmark climbed into positive territory during Thursday's opening session, reaching 11,226.65 points—a gain of 32.76 points representing a 0.29% increase from the prior day's closing figures.
The BIST 100 index had retreated 0.4% during Wednesday's trading to settle at 11,193.88 points, with market participants exchanging 133.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.14 billion) in securities throughout the session.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira positioned at 42.6090 against the US dollar at 09.50 am local time (0650GMT). The euro commanded 49.9120 liras, while the British pound traded at 57.1125 liras.
Precious metals maintained elevated valuations with gold priced at $4,213.35 per ounce. Energy markets saw Brent crude oil futures changing hands at $61.70 per barrel during morning trade.
The morning uptick signals renewed investor appetite following Wednesday's modest decline, as Türkiye's equity markets navigate global economic headwinds and domestic monetary conditions.
The BIST 100 index had retreated 0.4% during Wednesday's trading to settle at 11,193.88 points, with market participants exchanging 133.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.14 billion) in securities throughout the session.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira positioned at 42.6090 against the US dollar at 09.50 am local time (0650GMT). The euro commanded 49.9120 liras, while the British pound traded at 57.1125 liras.
Precious metals maintained elevated valuations with gold priced at $4,213.35 per ounce. Energy markets saw Brent crude oil futures changing hands at $61.70 per barrel during morning trade.
The morning uptick signals renewed investor appetite following Wednesday's modest decline, as Türkiye's equity markets navigate global economic headwinds and domestic monetary conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment