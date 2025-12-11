Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bayside Realty Announces The Addition Of Realtor Kari Davis To Its Bellingham Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Bellingham real estate advisor Kari Davis joins the brokerage, strengthening its client service and community-focused approach.

Bellingham, WA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty announced that Bellingham real estate professional Kari Davis has joined the firm, expanding its team of trusted advisors serving clients across northwest Washington. Davis brings extensive experience in residential and light commercial real estate, known for her strong client relationships, clear communication, and community-focused approach.

Designated Broker Christine Farkas shared that Bayside Realty is pleased to welcome a real estate professional who has built a respected presence in the local market. Farkas noted that Davis's work ethic, integrity, and commitment to personalized service align with the brokerage's long-standing culture centered on professionalism and meaningful client experiences.

Over the course of her career, Davis has supported buyers and sellers navigating competitive markets, transitions, and negotiations that require careful attention and informed guidance. Her move to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty will give her access to enhanced marketing tools, advanced technology, and the global reach associated with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network-while allowing her to maintain the local, relationship-driven service that has defined her success.

Clients can reach Kari Davis through her website, where additional information about her services is available. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty is located at 1306 11th Street, Bellingham, WA.





About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty is a locally owned brokerage serving Bellingham and surrounding communities. Backed by one of the most respected names in business, the firm provides comprehensive real estate services supported by advanced marketing, collaborative teamwork, and a commitment to client success. Bayside Realty is dedicated to professionalism, integrity, and delivering real estate experiences centered on long-term relationships and trusted guidance.

CONTACT: Mike Farkas Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty...