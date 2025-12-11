Municipality Ministry Unveils 25 New Electronic Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) has launched 25 new electronic services, marking a major step forward in enhancing digital accessibility, streamlining public procedures, and supporting the nation's ongoing transition toward smarter, more efficient government services.

Developed by the Information Systems Department in cooperation with the Agricultural Affairs Department, the new digital agricultural services are now available on the Ministry's official website. This milestone reflects significant progress in simplifying procedures, strengthening digital transformation, and promoting sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Releasing the details on X, the Ministry of Municipality said that the newly introduced services cover a broad spectrum of agricultural activities. These include licensing for the import, export, manufacturing, and handling of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, as well as services for registering and renewing agricultural products. Additional offerings support farm operations, such as farm inspections, classification requests, and the purchase of local dates from farmers.

The service package also features both internal and external functions, including supervision of field experiments, management of technical supervisors, and monitoring the distribution of restricted fertilisers. Several services focus on marketing agricultural products at approved outlets, in addition to licensing and renewing thermal treatment units under Standard 15.

The Ministry emphasised that this digital expansion aims to improve user experience, reduce paperwork, and ensure faster, more efficient service delivery, reinforcing the government's commitment to modernising the agricultural sector and enhancing its contribution to national sustainability goals.

These digital services offer several key advantages, primarily centred on convenience and efficiency. Users can access services at any time and from any location, eliminating the need for physical visits or adherence to office hours. The platform streamlines all procedures, making it easier to submit applications while also improving overall performance and service completion efficiency.

A notable feature is the ability to electronically track application status, providing users with transparency and real-time updates. Ultimately, the initiative supports national digital transformation objectives and advances sustainability efforts.

Accessing the new services follows a clear six-step online process. Users begin by visiting the Ministry's official website, then logging in through the National Authentication System. They can then navigate to the Electronic Services page and select the desired service.