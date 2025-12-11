PSD Sounds Weather Alarm, Advises Public To Steer Clear Of Flood-Prone Areas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) renewed its weather-related warnings on Thursday as the impact of a deepening low-pressure system continues to intensify across the Kingdom.The directorate urged citizens to exercise maximum caution and adhere strictly to safety guidelines to prevent accidents and weather-related emergencies.In its advisory, the PSD called on the public to stay away from valleys, flood channels, and low-lying areas including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, due to the heightened risk posed by rising water levels.It also emphasized the need for careful driving on rain-affected roads, warning that wet surfaces can lead to dangerous skidding. Citizens were further urged not to attempt crossing water accumulations, whether on foot or in vehicles.The directorate highlighted the importance of safe practices when using heating devices, advising residents not to refuel heaters while they are operating and to avoid leaving them running during sleep. Adequate home ventilation remains essential, it said, particularly amid forecasts of reduced visibility caused by dust in desert areas and fog over highlands and some plains.The PSD reaffirmed the full readiness of its operations rooms to respond to emergencies via the unified emergency number (911) and encouraged citizens to request assistance without hesitation whenever needed.