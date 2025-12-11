403
Trump Announces Gaza Peace Council To Launch In '26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that the Gaza Strip "Peace Council" will be formed at the start of 2026.
"We'll do it early next year, and the Board of Peace are going to...it'll be one of the most legendary boards ever," he told reporters at the White House.
He noted that the council will be comprised of global leaders of "the most important countries..they all want to be on it"
Last month, Trump welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, a Comprehensive Plan aimed to end the conflict in Gaza. (end)
amm
amm
