Kuwait Amir Congratulates Burkina Faso On Republic Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to President of Burkina Captain Ibrahim Traore on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Traore good health, the friendly people of Burkina Faso all progress and prosperity.(end)
