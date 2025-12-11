403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye-Hungary Flights Set to Surge Nearly Threefold
(MENAFN) Protracted aviation talks between Türkiye and Hungary have culminated in a breakthrough air services agreement set to dramatically expand passenger and cargo operations, according to the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu informed media that weekly passenger flight allocations will surge nearly threefold—from 35 to 98 during the initial phase—while cargo flight capacity will double from seven to 14 weekly services.
The aviation accord was among 16 cooperative pacts spanning diplomatic, economic, and cultural domains inked during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Türkiye this Monday. Uraloglu and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto executed the air services framework.
Uraloglu noted the agreement will supersede a 1966 air transport treaty pending Turkish parliamentary ratification.
"This is a significant agreement as it is the first air transport deal Türkiye signed with an EU member state in quite a while," he said. "This agreement is the product of around 2 1/2 years' worth of meticulous negotiations, and it will be subject to the Turkish parliament's approval process."
The minister explained the pact eliminates frequency caps and route restrictions, empowering Turkish airlines to expand Hungary operations while permitting Hungarian and additional EU carriers to launch Türkiye services upon meeting specified criteria.
"When the deal comes into force, the passenger and cargo transportation capacity between Türkiye and Hungary will further expand the trade volume, while supporting mutual tourism potential, contributing to the accessibility in cultural and economic interactions between the two countries," he added.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu informed media that weekly passenger flight allocations will surge nearly threefold—from 35 to 98 during the initial phase—while cargo flight capacity will double from seven to 14 weekly services.
The aviation accord was among 16 cooperative pacts spanning diplomatic, economic, and cultural domains inked during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Türkiye this Monday. Uraloglu and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto executed the air services framework.
Uraloglu noted the agreement will supersede a 1966 air transport treaty pending Turkish parliamentary ratification.
"This is a significant agreement as it is the first air transport deal Türkiye signed with an EU member state in quite a while," he said. "This agreement is the product of around 2 1/2 years' worth of meticulous negotiations, and it will be subject to the Turkish parliament's approval process."
The minister explained the pact eliminates frequency caps and route restrictions, empowering Turkish airlines to expand Hungary operations while permitting Hungarian and additional EU carriers to launch Türkiye services upon meeting specified criteria.
"When the deal comes into force, the passenger and cargo transportation capacity between Türkiye and Hungary will further expand the trade volume, while supporting mutual tourism potential, contributing to the accessibility in cultural and economic interactions between the two countries," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment