Year Ender 2025: Sreeleela To Pooja Hegde Tollywood Actresses Who Faced Flops THIS Year

The year 2025 wasn't kind to some leading Tollywood actresses. Sreeleela, Bhagyashri Borse, Pooja Hegde, and Keerthy Suresh faced box office disappointments with multiple films failing to impress audiences and critics alike.

Some leading actresses couldn't escape setbacks this year. Sreeleela, Bhagyashri Borse, Pooja Hegde, and Keerthy Suresh all had films that failed to impress at the box office. Let's take a look at the flop movies of 2025.

Sreeleela faced a tough year at the box office. Three of her films-Robin Hood with Nithiin, Junior, and Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja-turned out to be major flops, causing significant losses and continuing her streak of failures

Bhagyashri's popularity is rising, yet box office success remains elusive. Her films Kingdom and Kantha underperformed, while Andhra King Taluka, despite positive reviews, failed to make an impact commercially.

Pooja Hegde faced a tough year as her Bollywood film Deva and Tamil movie Retro with Suriya flopped. The only highlight was her viral special song in Coolie, which garnered attention despite her other setbacks.

Keerthy Suresh had a challenging year at the box office. Her two films, Uppu Kappurambu and Revolver Rita, failed to impress audiences and were considered commercial disappointments.