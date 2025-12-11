403
Zelensky holds "productive" discussions with American delegation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held “productive” discussions Wednesday with a visiting American delegation focused on Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts and revisions to a 20-point peace proposal, according to general reports. Writing on Telegram, Zelenskyy noted, "Together with our team, I held a productive discussion with the American side – Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and (BlackRock CEO) Larry Fink."
He described the meeting as effectively the inaugural session of a group tasked with shaping a comprehensive plan for Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic recovery. Zelenskyy added that follow-up interactions between the teams have already been scheduled and emphasized that there would be “no delays” from Ukraine’s side as they move toward concrete outcomes. He also stated, "I thank President (Donald) Trump and his team for their substantive work and support."
In his evening remarks, Zelenskyy addressed ongoing debate about the possibility of holding elections during wartime. He said that if international partners — particularly in Washington — raise the issue “concretely” under martial-law conditions, Ukraine must produce “legal answers to every question and every doubt.” He said he expects lawmakers to outline their own approach.
Zelenskyy also referenced intelligence assessments suggesting Russia’s growing economic reliance on China, asserting that no prior Russian government had ever yielded sovereignty “so strongly in favor of China” in order to sustain a war.
Additionally, he announced that Ukraine is preparing a December sanctions package aimed at the “tanker fleet” believed to support Russia’s military activities, promising coordination with European allies.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said Kyiv is finalizing its version of the 20-point plan and intends to deliver it to the US in the “near future,” following extensive consultations with European partners. He has previously stressed that diplomatic work involves engagement with allies “virtually 24/7” to outline pragmatic steps toward a durable settlement that protects Ukraine’s security.
Citing a recent gathering of a “coalition of the willing,” Zelenskyy said the group is working to ensure long-term protection against future aggression from Moscow. The comments come as Ukraine, the US, and European governments continue refining a streamlined 20-point peace outline — a reduced version of an earlier 28-point draft that Ukrainian officials said contained provisions not aligned with their national interests.
