Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Conditions, Light Rain Likely Cold Wave Warning For North Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: The city is likely to see foggy conditions and a chance of light rain as temperatures dip. The IMD has also issued a cold wave warning for several North Karnataka districts, including Bidar and Belagavi.

Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur continue to experience prolonged dry weather, with sunny conditions expected to persist.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to fluctuate between 55 and 240, placing it in the poor category at times.

Humidity levels may hover around 64%, while wind speeds are expected to reach nearly 20.2 km/h, contributing to slightly hazy and dry conditions across the region.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Cold conditions are expected to intensify during the early morning and evening hours.

The minimum temperature in the city has hovered around 16°C for the past week and may dip to nearly 12°C next week. However, officials clarified that Bengaluru will not be severely impacted.

The city is likely to witness foggy conditions today (Dec. 11) and tomorrow (Dec. 12). The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 16°C.

A cold wave alert has been issued for Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Dharwad districts. In some areas of the northern interior region, including Bidar and Belagavi, the minimum temperature may fall to as low as 5°C.

Over the next two days, temperatures could drop to 13.1°C in certain parts of the state, leading to a sharp contrast between day and night temperatures, officials said.

A cold wave has swept across several northern districts, with Bidar recording its lowest temperature of the season at 9.2°C on Wednesday. Officials have cautioned that the cold weather may lead to fungal infections in crops and pose health concerns for residents.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the minimum temperature in north interior Karnataka is likely to remain 4–6°C below normal from December 10 to 15. A similar drop is expected in the south interior and Malenadu districts between December 12 and 15.