Is Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh's Biggest Hit? Weekend Collections Of 7 Films Revealed
Ranveer Singh's latest release Dhurandhar has opened to huge success, topping his career's opening weekend charts. Here's a look at his biggest box office hits.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theaters on December 5 and has shown strong earnings since day one, emerging as the biggest opening film of Ranveer Singh's career.
Early estimates show Dhurandhar earned ₹27–28 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to nearly ₹158 crore within days. According to Bollywood Hungama, this surpasses Ranveer Singh's previous biggest opening weekend of ₹114 crore.
Dhurandhar earned ₹28.60 crore on its first day. By the end of the opening weekend, collections crossed ₹100 crore, making it Ranveer Singh's second-highest-grossing film in terms of weekend performance.
Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, earned ₹114 crore in its opening weekend, giving him the biggest career start at the time. The film went on to cross ₹300 crore in lifetime collections.
Ranveer Singh's musical drama Gully Boy earned ₹100.3 crore in its opening weekend. Strong collections continued in the following days, cementing the film as one of his most successful box office hits.
Ranveer Singh's action-comedy Simmba earned ₹75.11 crore in its opening weekend. Loved by audiences, the film went on to achieve blockbuster status, ultimately collecting ₹240 crore at the box office.
Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹45.9 crore in its opening weekend. Though it didn't break records, strong audience turnout made it a successful and popular release.
Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 opened with ₹47 crore, but despite the strong start, it failed to meet expectations at the box office.
Starring Deepika Padukone, Bajirao Mastani earned ₹46.77 crore in its opening weekend. Audience interest remained strong afterward, contributing to the film's continued box office success.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment