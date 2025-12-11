What Is US President Donald Trump's New Gold Card Visa? Know Costs, Process, And Perks

US President Donald Trump has officially launched the much-talked-about "Gold Card," a premium immigration pathway aimed at wealthy individuals and top global talent. Positioned as a modern replacement for the long-running EB-5 investor visa, the Gold Card offers fast-track permanent residency and eventually citizenship for those willing to pay a hefty sum.

The announcement comes even as Trump pushes aggressive immigration crackdowns. Yet, he insists America must retain the world's brightest minds.

"A direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling it a win for US companies seeking to keep "invaluable talent."

What Exactly Is the Gold Card?

Despite the flashy name, the Gold Card functions much like a premium version of a Green Card-but with fewer hurdles and a much bigger price tag.



Individual investment requirement: $1 million (base version)

Employer-sponsored version: $2 million

Higher tier reports: Up to $5 million for fastest approvals Mandatory vetting fee: $15,000 to cover background checks

Once approved, applicants receive lawful permanent residency, allowing them to live and work in the US indefinitely and later apply for citizenship. Unlike EB-5 visas, the Gold Card does not require job creation or proof of economic impact.

How Does It Work?

The programme's core mechanism is simple:

Pay the required amount - pass security vetting - get a direct route to US residency.

The US Department of Homeland Security will slot Gold Card holders into the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories, depending on eligibility and availability. These are typically reserved for individuals with extraordinary abilities, advanced degrees, or exceptional achievements.

The simplified process is designed for speed, signalling that money, not paperwork, is the primary barrier to entry.

Who Is the Gold Card For?

Trump has repeatedly framed the programme as a way to keep top global talent in the US, especially graduates from prestigious American universities who often lose out due to visa caps or uncertainty.

"Tremendous people won't have to say they graduated from college and have to go back to India, China, France, we're taking care of that," Trump said during the launch.

Companies can also purchase multiple Gold Cards, one per employee, to secure permanent residency for high-performing foreign workers.

What You Don't Get With the Gold Card

Despite its premium branding, there are notable limitations:

No Job or Investment Obligations

Unlike EB-5, there are no job creation requirements, making it easier but also raising questions about economic benefit.

No Mention of Caps

Trump did not specify whether there is a limit on how many Gold Cards can be issued.

No Financial Relief for Employers

Each card applies to just one individual.

A company wanting residency for five employees may need to spend millions, which could limit access to only the richest firms.

No Break From Immigration Politics

While Trump promotes the Gold Card as a merit-based tool to attract excellence, critics within his own base argue it privileges wealth over fairness and does little for skilled workers who cannot afford the steep fees.