Parliament: RS To Debate Electoral Reforms, LS To Discuss Key Bills

Rajya Sabha to Debate Electoral Reforms

The Rajya Sabha is set to take up a discussion on electoral reforms again today, on the ninth day of the Parliament Winter Session, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding four speakers for the debate. From the BJP side, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Kavita Patidar will be the speakers in the discussion and present the party's position on the proposed reforms.

Lok Sabha Agenda for Thursday

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of additional funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for the financial year 2025-26.

The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 AM on Thursday with a full agenda, including questions, laying of papers, committee reports, and legislative business. The House will also discuss and vote on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, with members considering cut motions submitted against the demands.

In addition, a motion will be moved by Supriya Sule, supported by P P Chaudhary, to extend the time for presentation of the Joint Committee report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the first day of the last week of the Budget Session, 2026.

Several Union Ministers wil lay papers on the table, and reports of the Committee on Public Undertakings and the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare will be presented.

Recap of Wednesday's Proceedings: Shah-Gandhi Spar

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delivering what he called an "outstanding speech", saying Shah had presented concrete facts on India's electoral process, highlighted the strength of the country's democracy and "exposed the lies of the Opposition."

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition."

This came after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct a debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish." Opposition members later staged a walkout in protest against Shah's remarks. The House was adjourned after the home minister's speech concluded at 6:30 pm. (ANI)

