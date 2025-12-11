Ram Charan's Heartwarming Meet With Japanese Fans Goes Viral On Social Media [PHOTOS]

Ram Charan's fandom has gone global, with fans from abroad visiting his home. Recently, Japanese fans traveled to see him, and Charan personally welcomed them, greeted them warmly, and took photos, delighting everyone

Mega Power Star Ram Charan enjoys an enormous fan following both in India and overseas, which skyrocketed after the success of RRR. His craze in Japan is particularly remarkable, with fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming films and even traveling to India just to watch him on the big screen.

According to reports, die-hard fans from Japan traveled all the way to India just to meet Ram Charan. While busy shooting for Peddi, Charan personally invited them, greeted them warmly, and clicked photos. A video of the interaction has gone viral, earning praise for his simplicity and humility.

Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan met fans from Japan who travelled all the way to see him and spent some quality time with them. ❤️ #RamCharan #PEDDI twitter/M7ulRrOlu1

- (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 8, 2025

Ram Charan is currently immersed in the shooting of his upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Determined to deliver a hit, the team is working at a brisk pace and will soon move to Delhi to shoot key action and emotional sequences.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the heroine opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, a sports action drama. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar appears in a special role, while Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani also feature. With music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman and Ram Charan's stunning transformation, expectations are soaring. The film is set for release on Charan's birthday next year.