Nushrratt Bharuccha Breaks Down Why Male-Led Movies Have Higher Box Office Success

Recently, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her thoughts on the need for male leads in films, something she attributed to a long-standing trend in the industry. Well known for her performances in Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari movies, Nushrratt gave a candid picture of the dynamics of star power and what audiences prefer.

Why Male - Led Movies Have Higher Box Office Success

Nushrratt said that any major promotion of a film would have male actors, and this eventually brings a large audience to theaters. She highlighted the heavy promotion of the films around male lead stars and the belief of studios and filmmakers that the stars could make a lot of impact on footfalls. She noted, "The audience has been conditioned to associate bigger box office numbers with male superstars," therefore complementing the industry-bias in question.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Breaks Down On Female-Led Films

Admittedly, women-oriented films have recently become popular. But, according to Nushrratt, there still lie distribution and visibility hindrances for the female-oriented films. She says, "Even when content is good, female lead characters do not get as much publicity and that could affect the commercial run of a film." According to Nushrratt, it is gradually changing; now, even critical and commercial appreciation goes to women-centric films.

She stated, ''When I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama, my performance was seen as a joke. People thought I was only suited for commercial films. But when Chhori came along, I grabbed the opportunity and changed those perceptions,''

Nushrratt's insights into Bollywood gender dynamics provide balanced reasoning to understand commercially successful scripts by looking at the side concerning the potential thriving future of women-centric cinema.