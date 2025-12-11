Weather Today: Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Bhopal On Cold Wave Alert As IMD Warns Of Drop In Temperatures In Multiple States

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued cold wave alert for multiple states for 11 December. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha are on yellow alert for cold wave. Predicting intense fog in Uttar Pradesh, IMD issued orange alert.

Besides this, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand are on yellow alert for dense fog. IMD urged citizens to drive slow, use low beams and fog lights during11 December morning hours.

Suggesting that a trough in westerlies, located along 86°E longitude to the north of 23°N latitude, is bringing the changes in atmospheric conditions, IMD in its latest press release said, "Cold wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over central and adjoining east & northern Peninsular India till 13th December 2025."

Predicting dense fog over northern and north-eastern states, IMD said that fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to influence western Himalayan region from 13th December 2025."

The Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin dated 10 December, "Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and north interior Odisha during 11th – 13th; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 11th and 12th December.

The weather agency said Maharashtra can brace for gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 2 days and a rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Minimum temperatures were recorded below normal at many places, including Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, few places over Rayalaseema at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Gujarat. The mercury dropped by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius at these places.

Districts on IMD's alert for cold wave

Karnataka districts on yellow alert: Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi Raichur, Yadgiri and Dharwad.

Telangana districts on orange alert: Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Telangana districts on yellow alert: Bkothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagitial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mulugu.

Maharashtra districts on yellow alert: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Gondia.

Madhya Pradesh districts on yellow alert: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore and Shajapur.

Odisha districts on yellow alert: Jharsguda, Sundergarh, Angul, Dhenkanal