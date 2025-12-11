403
Venezuelan President Calls on U.S. to Cease Its Intervention Policy
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday issued a forceful call for Washington to abandon what he characterized as aggressive interference throughout South America and the Caribbean region.
"From Venezuela, we ask and demand an end to the United States government's illegal and brutal interventionism in Venezuela and in Latin America," the president said as he addressed a demonstration in Caracas in defense of national sovereignty, on the 166th anniversary of the historic Battle of Santa Ines.
Maduro spoke during a Caracas rally commemorating the 166th anniversary of the Battle of Santa Ines, where thousands gathered to champion national sovereignty against foreign pressure.
"From Venezuela, we demand: enough with regime change policies, coups d'etat, and invasions around the world," Maduro said.
The Venezuelan leader also expressed appreciation toward American citizens protesting potential military action against his nation, emphasizing what he described as mounting opposition within the United States to armed confrontation with Venezuela.
Washington has deployed substantial naval and air forces throughout Caribbean waters for nearly four months, concentrating assets near Venezuelan territorial boundaries under the stated objective of countering narcotics smuggling. Caracas has consistently rejected this explanation, asserting the buildup represents a calculated strategy to destabilize Maduro's government and install a replacement administration.
