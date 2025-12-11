403
E3 leaders discuss Ukraine peace plan with Trump via phone call
(MENAFN) The heads of government from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom held a joint call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday as efforts continue to refine a US-driven plan to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to official statements.
A release from the UK government said Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Trump to review progress in the ongoing peace negotiations led by Washington. The statement noted that "Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days. They agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people, and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region."
Trump later confirmed to reporters that the conversation took place, saying the group discussed the issue in “pretty strong words.” He added, “We spoke to Germany and the UK -- all very good leaders, very good friends of mine -- and we discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words.”
The president explained that the US is awaiting further responses before moving ahead, remarking, “We're waiting to hear answers before we progress,” and noted that representatives from both Washington and Kyiv would attend a weekend meeting in Europe. “We'll make a determination depending on what they come back with. We don't want to be wasting time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is completing a 20-point document outlining conditions for ending the war and plans to deliver it to the US soon.
According to general reports, discussions among Ukraine, the US, and European partners have focused on a streamlined version of the American 20-point peace outline after previous drafts were reduced and had certain elements removed that Ukrainian officials viewed as unrelated to their national interests.
