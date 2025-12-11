Rs 45 Cr Drugs, Gold & Diamonds Seized At Mumbai Airport 12 Held
Mumbai- Mumbai Customs have seized hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds, collectively valued at Rs 45 crore, that were being smuggled through the airport here and arrested 12 passengers, officials said.
The seizures were made during operations conducted between December 3 and 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.
Based on specific information, the Customs personnel apprehended nine passengers and recovered hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at Rs 37.26 crore from them, an official said on Wednesday.ADVERTISEMENT
In some cases, the contraband was hidden inside trolley bags bearing baggage tags of another flight, while in others, the narcotics were concealed inside lumps of tamarind, he said.
All these passengers, who had arrived from Bangkok on various flights, were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment