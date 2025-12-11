Night Chill Deepens In Kashmir As Temperatures Dip

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The residents in Kashmir experienced a colder night as the mercury in most places of the valley dropped, even as shallow fog engulfed many parts, officials said on Thursday.

The night temperature in Srinagar dropped a degree from the previous night to settle at a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the night temperature was 2.3 degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees lower than the previous night.

The mercury in north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, down by a degree, they said.

Gulmarg saw the temperature increase by 1.5 degrees to settle at zero degrees Celsius.