President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Kenya

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya – Independence Day.

The current level of development of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations is a source of satisfaction. We attach great importance to the growth of our interstate relations, which possess significant potential, and to the expansion of our cooperation in various fields, particularly energy, agriculture, industry, and others.

I fondly recall our meeting in New York in September, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will succeed in strengthening our friendly ties and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally through our joint efforts.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 December 2025,'' the letter reads.