President Ilham Aliyev: Current Level Of Azerbaijankenya Relations A Source Of Satisfaction
“I fondly recall our meeting in New York in September, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will succeed in strengthening our friendly ties and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally through our joint efforts,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
