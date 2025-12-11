Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MFA Welcomes UN General Assembly Adoption Of Ukrainian Resolution On Chernobyl

MFA Welcomes UN General Assembly Adoption Of Ukrainian Resolution On Chernobyl


2025-12-11 01:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry welcomes the adoption of the resolution initiated by our state,“Strengthening international cooperation and coordination of efforts to study, mitigate, and minimize the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster.”

“The adoption of the resolution is an important step towards overcoming the consequences of the Chernobyl disaste, recognition of the growing threats to global nuclear safety as a result of the irresponsible actions of the aggressor state, and a significant contribution to the restoration of historical truth and justice,” the document states.

It is separately noted that the UN resolution establishes the correct Ukrainian transliteration when translating the name Chernobyl into English.

The Foreign Ministry noted that, in an attempt to avoid responsibility for its crimes, the Russian Federation tried to get the UN General Assembly to adopt an alternative document,“submitted by Russia's satellite, the Republic of Belarus, without any mention of Russia's attacks on the Chernobyl facilities.”

Read also: Ukraine presents its draft resolution on Chornobyl to UNGA

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry expresses its gratitude to the UN member states, which once again demonstrated their principled position and rejected the relevant draft resolution of Belarus.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution initiated by Ukraine and a group of states on international cooperation and coordination of efforts to study, mitigate, and minimize the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster.

MENAFN11122025000193011044ID1110465213



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search