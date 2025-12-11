Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For December 11

2025-12-11 01:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 11, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.9874 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0399 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1662 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9874

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1284

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5745

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0155

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4629

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1154

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0819

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2407

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2661

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6304

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2185

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0188

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.2728

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1833

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.1265

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.528

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2305

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5403

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3279

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0195

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.519

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.168

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0141

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6031

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4698

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3904

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.1662

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0168

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3133

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.453

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3158

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0399

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0401

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.0908

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9855

