Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Uzbekistan Set To Host Next Meeting Of OTS Energy Ministers

2025-12-11 01:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. The next meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in 2026 in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

This decision was reached during the fifth meeting of OTS energy ministers, held on December 10 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The event brought together the energy ministers from Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, alongside the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Additionally, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Northern Cyprus participated as observers.

During the discussions, the participants explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, enhance regional energy security, and advance sustainable energy initiatives. Particular focus was placed on supporting green energy projects, improving grid integration, and fostering new investment opportunities within member states.

Notably, the first meeting of the OTS Energy Ministers took place virtually on February 23–24, 2021. This platform, established under the Organization of Turkic States, seeks to promote regional collaboration by improving policy coordination and the effective management of energy resources among member countries. It also aims to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in energy efficiency, advanced technologies, and renewable energy across the region.

MENAFN11122025000187011040ID1110465209



Trend News Agency

