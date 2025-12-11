Jordan Set For Showdown With Iraq In Arab Cup Quarterfinals On Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The national football team is gearing up for one of its most anticipated clashes in the Arab Cup, as the Nashama face Iraq on Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at Education City Stadium in Doha.The quarterfinal matchup promises high intensity as both sides look to secure a place in the semifinals of the tournament currently underway in Qatar.Jordan enters the knockout stage riding a wave of confidence after a flawless group-phase performance. The Nashama topped Group C with a perfect nine points, achieving three consecutive victories over the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Egypt, results that signaled the team's growing strength and ambition to contend for the Arab Cup title.Head coach Jamal Sellami will lead the final training session on Thursday, as he fine-tunes the tactical setup and selects the starting lineup for tomorrow's decisive encounter. The team is expected to approach the match with the same composure and attacking edge that characterized its group-stage campaign.The quarterfinals kick off today with Saudi Arabia taking on Palestine and Morocco meeting Syria. Tomorrow's fixtures feature Jordan versus Iraq, followed by the United Arab Emirates against Algeria, setting the stage for an exciting round that will determine the tournament's final four.