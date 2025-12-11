403
Biovaram Announces Centre For Excellence In Life Sciences Focusing On Regenerative Medicine And AI-Integrated Health Technologies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, December 09, 2025: In a path-breaking move, marking a significant leap in India's journey toward becoming a global innovation hub in line with Vision 2047, BioVaram announced the establishment of a landmark Centre for Excellence in Life Sciences focusing on Tissue Engineering, Regenerative Medicine, and Cell and Gene Therapy.
This revolutionary initiative was taken up under the visionary guidance of Padma Bhushan Dr. K. I. Varaprasad Reddy, Founder of Shantha Biotechnics and Chairman and Mentor of BioVaram, together with Dr. Jaganmohan Reddy, the company's founder & MD.
BioVaram officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, held on 8th and 9th December 2025, marking one of the most significant publicâ€“private partnerships in India's sunrise biotechnology sector.
The Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Industries and Commerce, Sri. D. Sridhar Babu, lent full support and cooperation to establish this Centre as a national and global innovation platform. In practical terms, the Government of Telangana is set to provide land within the upcoming Bharat Future City. Additionally, the Telangana government is also likely to provide funding assistance toward building and operationalizing the facility.
This important collaboration demonstrates Telanganaâ€TMs commitment to advancing future-science infrastructure, as well as strengthening India's leadership in biotechnology. On its part BioVaram has committed to bring INR 250 crores towards building a fully integrated innovation ecosystem dedicated to high-risk, high-impact translational research.
The proposed Centre of Excellence is expected to house world-class infrastructure enabling AI-integrated development in critical areas related to Tissue Engineering and Advanced Biomaterials, Regenerative Medicine, Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT), AI-driven bio analytics, and predictive platforms, among other things.
The initiative is projected to create substantial employment and stimulate the regional innovation economy. This would include 50 positions for world-class scientists in regenerative biology, AI, biomaterials, and CGT, 200 direct jobs across scientific, engineering, regulatory, and operational roles, and 500 indirect jobs in construction, logistics, supply chain, ancillary services, and startup ecosystems, to start with.
In the words of the Founder of Shantha Biotechnics and Chairman & Mentor of BioVaram, Dr. K. I. Varaprasad Reddy "India has to lead the world in innovation, and Telangana has to lead India. The BioVaram Centre for Excellence stands as a testament to what visionary collaboration between government, industry, and science can achieve."
According to Dr. Jaganmohan Reddy, Founder & Managing Director of BioVaram "With the support of the
Chief Minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce and the Telangana Government, BioVaram moved forward with the mission to build a globally competitive ecosystem that would advance India's leadership in regenerative medicine and AI-driven biotechnology by 2047."
It is worth recalling that BioVaram, the brand name of the UR Advanced Therapeutics (est. 2020), is a tissue engineering and regenerative medicine company pioneering AI-enabled peptide design for biomimetic materials, stem cells, and exosomes. The company on account of its promise, potential and futuristic vision, secured support from the ASPIRE Seed Fund and the BIRAC BIG Grant, as also investments from Bhavya Constructions, Dr. K. I. Varaprasad Reddy, Founder of Shantha Biotechnics and Mr. Manoj Namburu and Consortium.
With these strategic investments, BioVaram is rapidly growing and building a state-of-the-art facility for regenerative medicine, focused on advancing AI-driven biomaterials, exosome technologies, and next-generation therapeutic platforms. The company recently launched its first AI-designed peptide product for cell death detection and exosome identification and purification, marking a breakthrough in translating computational innovation into practical healthcare solutions.
Under the mentorship of Dr. K. I. Varaprasad Reddy, the architect of India's first recombinant vaccine, BioVaram is committed to transforming innovation into accessible therapies that strengthen India's legacy of equitable and affordable healthcare.
The company's pioneering work has been recognized with multiple honours, including winning the Maharathi Challenge 2025, being selected for Booth Visit by the Prime Minister of India, and recognition among the Top 5 Startups at BioAsia 2024. These accomplishments underscore BioVaramâ€TMs leadership in biotech innovation, transnational research, and its mission to build a robust, future-ready organization that keeps people at the centre of every breakthrough. Through global collaborations and strong scientific leadership, BioVaram is committed to shaping the future of innovation from India to the world.
Photocaption: MoU signed at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 for the BioVaram Centre for Excellence in life sciences, shaping the future of Regenerative Medicine and AI-Driven Health Technologies, in the presence of CM of Telangana Mr. Revanth Reddy, Chairman & Mentor Dr. Vara Prasad Reddy, Founder Dr. Jaganmohan Reddy, and others
