Israel calls in Ukrainian envoy over criticizing Netanyahu’s remarks
(MENAFN) Israel has formally called in Ukraine’s ambassador for a reprimand after he publicly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments about his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to general reports.
The Ukrainian envoy, Yevgen Korniychuk, was summoned after giving an interview in which he objected to Netanyahu’s description of his ongoing dialogue with Putin. During the meeting, Yuval Fuchs — a senior official overseeing Eurasian affairs — told the ambassador that “his comments were entirely unacceptable and deviated from diplomatic protocol.” Fuchs also said that the ambassador’s statements failed to acknowledge Israel’s established position since the start of the war in Ukraine, noting actions such as the foreign minister’s visit to Kyiv and Israel’s voting record at the United Nations.
A statement released by the Foreign Ministry and cited by local media said Fuchs hoped the ambassador’s future remarks would reflect both nations’ mutual interest in maintaining and deepening cooperation.
Netanyahu had told the Knesset earlier that he maintains a “personal relationship” with Putin and that he speaks with him “on a regular basis” to advance what he described as Israel’s “vital interests,” particularly when it comes to security along the northern border.
The Ukrainian ambassador later responded by saying he “was surprised by Netanyahu’s remarks, especially considering what Israel endured on Oct. 7. One must stand on the right, moral side of history.”
