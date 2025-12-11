Bigbank AS Results For November 2025

The loan portfolio grew by 25 million euros during the month, reaching 2.6 billion euros by the end of November. Growth was driven by business loans, which increased by 33 million euros, and home loans, which grew by 14 million euros. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by 22 million euros. A significant part of this decline was due to the sale of the entire loan portfolio of the Swedish branch to another Swedish credit institution on 6 November 2025. As a result of the transaction, Bigbank's Swedish branch will continue to operate solely as a deposit-taking entity.

The deposit portfolio increased by 32 million euros in November. Deposit interest rates have started to rise slightly in the markets, in line with the recent modest upward movement of Euribor. This has particularly affected interest rates on longer-term deposits and increased customer demand for them. Growth in the deposit portfolio was mainly driven by term deposits, which grew by 28 million euros, while the savings deposit portfolio increased by 1 million euros.

In all Baltic countries, Bigbank customers can use market-leading current accounts for everyday banking: clients earn 2% annual interest on idle funds, and all transactions are free of charge. The total balance of current accounts grew by 3 million euros in November, reaching 16 million euros by the end of the month.

The stabilising interest rate environment continues to reduce pressure on net interest income. As time goes on, loan portfolio growth increasingly drives year-on-year interest income comparisons, while the impact of falling interest rates diminishes. Net interest income increased by 2.3 million euros over the first eleven months compared to the previous year.

Compared to the first eleven months of 2024, net allowances for expected credit losses and provision expenses decreased by a total of 9.5 million euros, or 47%. The main reason for this improvement has been better payment behaviour in consumer loans across all three Baltic countries.

The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) decreased from 4.5% at the end of October to 4.2%. The sale of the Swedish branch's loan portfolio made a significant contribution to this reduction in November.

Net profit for November was 2.7 million euros. In addition to the growth in net interest income and the reduction in credit losses, net fee income increased by 1.4 million euros over the eleven-month period.



At the end of November, Bigbank employed 631 people. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 6.4 million euro increase in salary expenses over the first eleven months compared to the previous year. As a negative development, income tax expenses rose by 1.7 million euros due to higher tax rates introduced in Estonia and Lithuania at the beginning of 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for November 2025: