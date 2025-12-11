403
Trump launches Gold Card visa for expedited residency for one million
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced a new immigration avenue known as the “Trump Gold Card,” a program that grants expedited processing for permanent residency to applicants who both pay government fees and contribute $1 million to the United States, according to reports. The rollout occurred during a White House roundtable with leaders in the tech industry, where Trump framed the initiative as a way to help American companies retain top-tier international graduates.
At the event, Trump declared, “Very excitingly for me and for the country, we’ve just launched the Trump Gold Card,” adding that the online application system would begin operating the same day. He argued that the program could generate “tremendous amounts of money” while addressing employers’ long-standing concerns about uncertainty in securing visas for highly skilled foreign workers.
Information provided on the official government site indicates that applicants must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security and—pending background approval—make a $1 million contribution in order to qualify for accelerated residency. Companies are permitted to sponsor an employee for the same benefit by paying $2 million instead.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick elaborated on the process during the discussion, saying that candidates would face “the best vetting the government has ever done” and that successful applicants would be eligible for citizenship after five years. Lutnick also noted that employers could keep sponsoring additional workers after earlier beneficiaries complete the naturalization process.
According to the administration, a second tier, the “Trump Platinum Card,” is under development. This version would require a $5 million contribution and allow approved individuals to spend as many as 270 days annually inside the United States without incurring US taxes on foreign income.
Trump asserted that the initiative would fuel business growth and produce “billions of dollars” in federal revenue. He referenced challenges faced by major corporations — mentioning Apple’s Tim Cook — saying existing immigration procedures make it difficult to ensure long-term residency for high-achieving international graduates. “They graduate number one in their class and there’s no way of guaranteeing they can stay,” he said.
However, immigration analysts and legal scholars have sharply criticized the plan, contending that it effectively establishes a new wealth-based immigration category without approval from Congress. They warn that the program may conflict with constitutional provisions assigning Congress authority over immigration and may bypass the restrictions that govern current pathways such as the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.
