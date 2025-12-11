Idaho Supports Trump's Aviation Choice - Senator Risch, Confirm Captain Anderson Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boise, Idaho, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS), a national organization of professional aviators committed to strengthening America's aviation safety and global leadership, is urging Senator James Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to advance President Donald J. Trump's nominee, retired Delta Air Lines Captain Jeff Anderson, for U.S. Ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).









With more than three decades of service as a commercial airline captain and a long record of operational and policy leadership, Captain Anderson represents the highest standards in American aviation. His nomination reflects the Trump Administration's commitment to placing proven aviation professionals-not political insiders-in critical diplomatic roles.

“Captain Anderson's career is defined by excellence, accountability, and service,” an EPAS spokesperson said,“He understands global aviation from cockpit operations to international policy, and he will bring a results-driven, safety-focused perspective to ICAO. From his origins as a decorated US Naval aviator flying the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet and the P-3 Orion intelligence gathering aircraft to his 30+ years and 20,000+ flight hours, Captain Jeff Anderson has“The Right Stuff”. Idaho and the national aviation community should stand firmly behind him.”

"At a time when global aviation faces challenges ranging from safety harmonization to emerging technologies and environmental standards, the United States must not be left without a strong, experienced voice at ICAO. Moving forward with this confirmation will reaffirm U.S. leadership and demonstrate bipartisan commitment to putting competence and national interest above partisanship or pressure from outside influences.” EPAS stresses that American leadership at ICAO must be informed by real operational expertise.

Despite the importance of this post, Captain Anderson's confirmation has been slowed by procedural delays in the Senate. Idaho aviators and EPAS members are calling on Senator Risch, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to ensure the nomination is placed on the upcoming docket without further delay.

“Senator Risch has long been regarded for his steady, principled approach to national leadership,” the EPAS Board of Directors said.“Supporting Captain Anderson's confirmation would reinforce President Trump's aviation agenda and uphold Idaho's tradition of common-sense leadership in Washington.”

EPAS notes that ICAO is currently engaged in major policy debates involving pilot standards, new technologies, and international safety frameworks. The United States needs a qualified ambassador in place to defend American interests and assert operationally credible leadership.

“Captain Anderson is the right nominee at the right moment with the Right Stuff” the statement concluded.“Every day the position remains unfilled is a day the United States risks losing influence in global aviation. Idaho supports this nomination and urges the Senate to act quickly.”

Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) is a nonprofit organization of active and retired aviators dedicated to advancing safety, modernizing outdated regulations, and strengthening the professional standing of American pilots. EPAS works with industry leaders, policymakers, and safety experts to ensure U.S. aviation policy reflects operational realities and American leadership priorities. .

