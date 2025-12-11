EZVIZ Brings Unbeatable Double 12 Magic Across Southeast Asia, Celebrating Smarter Living With Exclusive Offers On Smart Home Gadgets

Forget the stress of deal-hunting, EZVIZ has you covered with exclusive savings on the most sought-after models from its smart home camera collection. Whether you're looking to fortify your home's interior or bolster its outdoor security, EZVIZ's thoughtfully crafted products make smart living more accessible than ever, transforming every corner of your home into a safer, more connected space. These cameras are designed to keep families connected, offering reliable protection and capturing the precious moments that matter most. Here are some must-have highlights:

C90 Dual-Lens Outdoor Pan & Tilt Camera

Meet the C90 Dual, the camera that's always watching over what matters most. With two lenses, it covers every corner of your yard and driveway. One lens gives you a wide view, while the other zooms in to catch details, so you never miss a thing. Whether it's day or night, the 2K+ resolution and color night vision keep everything clear and sharp, even when the lights go down. When movement's detected, the C90 is quick to react, lighting up your space with its built-in spotlights and alerting you right away. Smart enough to tell the difference between people and passing cars, it cuts out unnecessary notifications, giving you only what you need. With its weatherproof design, the C90 is built to handle whatever your day throws at it, so you can enjoy complete peace of mind.

