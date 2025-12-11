403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, UK, Australia reassert commitment to AUKUS security partnership
(MENAFN) Defense leaders from the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom renewed their joint dedication to the AUKUS security framework during a high-level gathering in Washington, according to reports. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, along with UK Defense Secretary John Healey,
for their annual ministerial meeting focused on the trilateral pact.
In their joint remarks, the officials emphasized that, "In line with a shared intent to move 'full steam ahead' on AUKUS, the Principals recognized the work underway to deliver priority infrastructure and workforce uplift in support of an enhanced trilateral submarine industrial base." Discussions centered on strengthening ongoing cooperation and ensuring that the program continues to advance quickly and efficiently to secure its long-term success.
The three leaders underscored the "critical importance" of submarine collaboration under AUKUS Pillar I, stressing that this component is essential for maintaining a credible deterrent posture. They further noted that, "Additionally, they recognized the importance of advanced capabilities development under AUKUS Pillar II and discussed opportunities to further accelerate delivery of such projects, with a particular focus on near-term warfighting objectives," as stated in the joint message.
The AUKUS alliance was originally unveiled in September 2021, establishing that Australia would acquire Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines for its navy. Current projections indicate that the initial vessels are expected to arrive beginning in 2032.
