403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Reduction
(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive interest rate reduction Wednesday, trimming the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.5 to 3.75 percent as economic headwinds intensify.
Wednesday's policy adjustment represents the third straight reduction since September's Federal Open Market Committee gathering, fulfilling widespread market expectations. The central bank's decision comes as employment conditions deteriorate and economic uncertainty mounts.
In its official statement, the Fed acknowledged growing concerns: "Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months."
The monetary policy statement highlighted continued economic growth at a moderate pace while noting unemployment has climbed higher and inflation persists at elevated levels, with recent economic indicators supporting these observations.
September's rate-cutting cycle began after employment data showed weakening job creation and rising joblessness, even as inflation remained approximately 1 percentage point above the central bank's 2 percent objective.
Fresh figures from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) revealed a stunning reversal in November's private sector employment: companies eliminated 32,000 positions, sharply contradicting analyst forecasts of 40,000 new jobs.
The ADP report showed small enterprises employing under 50 workers shed 120,000 positions in November, though medium and larger organizations continued hiring during the same timeframe.
American economic policymakers confront unprecedented obstacles as a 43-day federal government shutdown has severely impacted labor markets while simultaneously preventing the gathering of critical macroeconomic statistics.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics plans to publish November employment figures on Dec. 16, though October's unemployment data will remain unavailable due to the partial government closure spanning October and early November.
Wednesday's policy adjustment represents the third straight reduction since September's Federal Open Market Committee gathering, fulfilling widespread market expectations. The central bank's decision comes as employment conditions deteriorate and economic uncertainty mounts.
In its official statement, the Fed acknowledged growing concerns: "Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months."
The monetary policy statement highlighted continued economic growth at a moderate pace while noting unemployment has climbed higher and inflation persists at elevated levels, with recent economic indicators supporting these observations.
September's rate-cutting cycle began after employment data showed weakening job creation and rising joblessness, even as inflation remained approximately 1 percentage point above the central bank's 2 percent objective.
Fresh figures from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) revealed a stunning reversal in November's private sector employment: companies eliminated 32,000 positions, sharply contradicting analyst forecasts of 40,000 new jobs.
The ADP report showed small enterprises employing under 50 workers shed 120,000 positions in November, though medium and larger organizations continued hiring during the same timeframe.
American economic policymakers confront unprecedented obstacles as a 43-day federal government shutdown has severely impacted labor markets while simultaneously preventing the gathering of critical macroeconomic statistics.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics plans to publish November employment figures on Dec. 16, though October's unemployment data will remain unavailable due to the partial government closure spanning October and early November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment