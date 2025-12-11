403
Alonsa Electric Group and Goodyear announced the expansion of their Autocare product range at Automechanika 2025 in Dubai.
(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Dubai, UAE – December 10, 2025 – ALONSA Electric, the authorized Goodyear Autocare licensee in the MENA region, will introduce an expanded range of Goodyear-licensed Autocare products at Automechanika 2025, taking place from December 9–11 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Zabeel Hall, Booth Z2-G20.
The expanded Autocare line includes automotive batteries covering SMF, Flooded, AGM, Truck Dry, and Auxiliary ranges. It also features Goodyear-licensed engine oils and essential maintenance products such as wiper blades and automotive accessories. All items are contract manufactured, sourced, and distributed by ALONSA Electric under its licensing agreement with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and will be available across the MENA, Levant, and GCC regions.
Regional distribution is supported by ALONSA Electric’s 100,000 sq. ft. logistics facility located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, which provides year-round product availability, streamlined supply chain operations, and comprehensive distributor support. ALONSA Electric has been producing and marketing Goodyear-licensed engine oils since 2020, supplying the construction, industrial, and automotive sectors, and continues to expand its offering to meet growing regional demand.
“As the authorized Goodyear Autocare licensee in the MENA region, ALONSA Electric is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable Autocare solutions that uphold Goodyear’s global standards. Our expanded product line reflects our long-term vision to strengthen regional distribution and serve partners with consistent value and performance,” said Sunil Khanchandani, Director of ALONSA Electric Group.
Industry professionals, distributors, and business partners attending Automechanika 2025 are invited to visit Booth Z2-G20 for product insights, demonstrations, and trade discussions.
For more information, please visit
