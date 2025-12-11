MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 by 2029, the Vacuum Pumps market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the vacuum pumps market in 2029, valued at $3,042 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,183 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth is supported by the expansion of the automotive industry, rising food and beverage industry, and rise in pharmaceutical industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the vacuum pumps market in 2029, valued at $1,668 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,187 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising food and beverage industry and expansion of the automotive industry.

What will be Largest Segment in the Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market in 2029?

The vacuum pumps market is segmented by pump type into positive displacement, dry vacuum pumps, centrifugal, momentum transfer and other pump types. The dry vacuum pumps market will be the largest segment of the vacuum pumps market segmented by pump type, accounting for 29% or $2,018 million of the total in 2029. The dry vacuum pumps market will be supported by oil-free and contamination-free performance critical for electronics and pharmaceutical applications, rising demand in cleanroom environments, lower operational costs due to minimal maintenance, enhanced energy efficiency, environmental regulations favoring dry technologies and innovations in screw, scroll, claw pump designs and increasing popularity in lithium battery and solar cell manufacturing.

The industrial vacuum pumps market is segmented by mechanism into gas transfer and gas binding. The gas transfer market will be the largest segment of the vacuum pumps market segmented by mechanism, accounting for 63% or $4,438 million of the total in 2029. The gas transfer market will be supported by efficiency in removing gases through mechanical means, increasing preference in industrial processes with continuous gas loads, widespread use in metallurgy and glass manufacturing, suitability for high-capacity systems, improved reliability with fewer sealing issues, enhanced compatibility with corrosive gases and integration with automation in manufacturing plants.

The industrial vacuum pumps market is segmented by pressure into low vacuum pumps, medium vacuum pumps, high vacuum pumps, ultra-high vacuum pumps and extreme high vacuum pumps. The low vacuum pumps market will be the largest segment of the vacuum pumps market segmented by pressure, accounting for 33% or $2,341 million of the total in 2029. The low vacuum pumps market will be supported by widespread use in automotive testing and packaging industries, affordability and low maintenance attracting small-scale users, growing demand in educational and research laboratories, suitability for non-critical industrial processes, increased adoption in general-purpose vacuum systems, compatibility with existing process equipment and rising use in HVAC systems and freeze-drying.

The industrial vacuum pumps market is segmented by end-user into automotive, chemical and petrochemical, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and other end-users. The chemical and petrochemical market will be the largest segment of the vacuum pumps market segmented by end-user, accounting for 28% or $1,954 million of the total in 2029. The chemical and petrochemical market will be supported by intensive use in distillation, drying and crystallization processes, need for corrosion-resistant and explosion-proof pump designs, growing global chemical production capacities, rising investments in refinery modernization, use in hazardous material handling and recovery, adoption of energy-efficient pumping solutions and integration with real-time monitoring systems.

What is the expected CAGR for the Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the vacuum pumps market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global vacuum pumps market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Growth In Oil And Gas Industry - The growth in oil and gas industry will become a key driver of growth in the vacuum pumps market by 2029. In the oil and gas industry, vacuum pumps are used to remove gas, air and other vapors from process systems to maintain pressure and enhance efficiency during operations like pipeline evacuation, refining and gas recovery. They help improve product purity, system safety and overall process reliability. As a result, the growth in oil and gas industry is anticipated to contributing to a 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Pharmaceutical Industry - The rise in pharmaceutical industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the vacuum pumps market by 2029. In the pharmaceutical industry, vacuum pumps are used for processes such as drying, distillation, filtration and packaging by creating controlled vacuum conditions. This ensures product purity, prevents contamination and improves efficiency in drug manufacturing. Consequently, the rise in pharmaceutical industry is projected to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Renewable Energy And Power Generation - The surge in renewable energy and power generation within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the vacuum pumps market by 2029, vacuum pumps are used in renewable energy and power generation to create controlled environments for processes like solar panel manufacturing and turbine blade production. They help remove air and moisture to ensure high-quality coatings, insulation and system efficiency. Therefore, this surge in renewable energy and power generation is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Automotive Industry - The expansion of the automotive industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the vacuum pumps market by 2029. Vacuum pumps in the automotive industry are used to power various systems such as brake boosters, emission control systems and turbochargers by creating the necessary vacuum pressure. They help improve engine efficiency and vehicle safety and reduce harmful emissions. Consequently, the expansion of the automotive industry is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the gas transfer vacuum pumps market, the dry vacuum pumps market, the vacuum pumps for healthcare and pharmaceuticals market and the medium vacuum pumps market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient and oil-free vacuum technologies, expanding applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and analytical instrumentation, and the growing emphasis on cleanroom-compatible and low-maintenance systems. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced vacuum solutions enabling higher productivity, contamination control, and operational efficiency, fueling transformative growth within the broader vacuum pumps industry.

The gas transfer industrial vacuum pumps market is projected to grow by $1,208 million, the dry vacuum pumps market by $668 million, the vacuum pumps for healthcare and pharmaceuticals market by $543 million and the medium vacuum pumps market by $483 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

