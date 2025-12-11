USD 1.2 Billion In Airline Funds Blocked By Governments, Majority In Africa And Middle East

10 December 2025 (Geneva) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that USD 1.2 billion in airline funds are blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of October 2025. A marginal improvement of USD 100 million has been made since last reported in April 2025. Out of total blocked funds reported, 93% are trapped in Africa and Middle East (AME).

IATA called on governments to lift all restrictions on currency repatriation and allow airlines to access their revenues in U.S. dollars from ticket sales, cargo sales and other activities, as guaranteed in bilateral air service agreements and treaty obligations. Restrictions include burdensome or inconsistent procedures to obtain repatriation approval, delays in obtaining approval, shortage or lack of foreign exchange or other limitations imposed by governments or central banks.

'Airlines need reliable access to their revenues in U.S. dollars to keep operations running, pay their bills, and maintain vital air connectivity. Governments have committed to unfettered repatriation of funds in bilateral agreements. With low margins and significant dollar denominated costs, airlines depend on governments fulfilling that commitment. It is also in the interest of governments to foster the economic catalyst that airlines provide by connecting their economies globally. That's why we urge governments to facilitate the efficient repatriation of airline funds and prioritize this in foreign exchange allocations, even when currency is in short supply,' said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Ten countries are responsible for 89% of blocked funds

Ten countries across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia account for 89% of the total blocked funds, amounting to USD 1.08 billion.

Country Highlights

For the first time, Algeria sits at the top of the list of blocked funds countries. Significant increases have been reported due to a new approval requirement by the Ministry of Trade, adding to the already burdensome documentation requirements. IATA urges the government of Algeria to remove unnecessary processes and requirements for airlines.

While blocked funds in XAF Zone have slightly decreased since last reported in April 2025 from USD 191 million, airlines continue to face repatriation challenges despite submission of required documentation. We call on the BEAC to streamline the internal three-step validation process and improve processing times to continue clearing the backlog.

AME region accounts for 93% of total blocked funds across 26 countries, at USD 1.12 billion as of end October 2025.

'Political and economic instability are key drivers of currency restrictions across Africa and the Middle East, resulting in large sums of blocked funds. We recognize that allocation of foreign exchange is a difficult policy decision, but the long-term benefits for the economy and jobs outweigh short-term financial relief,' added Walsh.

Transparency

To provide greater transparency on the issue of blocked funds, IATA launched a web page to track progress quarterly, provide background information, and highlight developments.

