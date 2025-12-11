The Kylie Jenner-Approved Eyebrow Routine With Benefit Cosmetics!

Step aside - the King Kylie era is officially back, and socials are living for the full, sculpted, ultra-snatched brow moment. And guess what? Kylie Jenner herself has been spotted using Benefit Cosmetics products to create the brow look everyone is recreating. As the global brow authority (and your forever beauty bestie), we're here with the official routine on how to achieve the trend that's taking over your feeds.

STEP 1: The Icon-Maker-Precisely, My Brow Pencil







First up: fill, define, and serve. Our all-time favorite Precisely, My Brow Pencil is the go-to tool for achieving those natural, hair-like strokes Kylie loves. Start at the base of the brow and use short, light, upward flicks in the direction of natural hair growth. Available in 12 shades, it's the ultimate way to build soft definition that still looks like your real brows-just better.

It's our #1 bestseller for a reason-everyone's obsessed! Waterproof, smudge-proof, and so precise, it transforms brows in seconds.

Fun fact: One is sold every 7 seconds. Literally.

Why it's iconic?



Built-in spoolie for blending + taming

Twist-up tip-no sharpener, no fuss Rich pigment, so you only need a few strokes to slay!

STEP 2: Lock It In with Precisely, My Brow Wax







Once your brows are filled and fabulous, it's time to set the look with our Precisely, My Brow Wax. This tinted wax precisely sculpts, shapes, and holds your brows in place with rich color payoff from the very first swipe. The dual-sided brush makes application totally mess-free and super targeted-because precision is the new luxury.



Crunch-free, flake-free, and packed with brow-beautifying ingredients:

Shea Butter, Jojoba Seed Oil & Argan Oil to condition and nourish Carnauba Wax for long-lasting hold (aka brows that won't quit)

The result? Brows that stay lifted, sculpted, and selfie-ready... all day.

From trending For You pages to celebrity beauty routines, the Kylie brows is officially the brow moment-and Benefit Cosmetics is right at the center of it. With Precisely, My Brow Pencil and Precisely, My Brow Wax, achieving flawless, on-trend, King-Kylie-approved brows has never been easier. Get ready to fill, sculpt, and rule your brow kingdom!

