Emirates Ends The Year On High Scooping 5 More Global Awards

Emirates ( ) is ending 2025 on a sky-high note with another 5 global accolades won, this time at the 32nd annual World Travel Awards, held in Bahrain. Adding to its impressive portfolio of more than 20 accolades received in 2025, the latest titles celebrate Emirates as a leading airline brand, as well as recognising its multi award-winning inflight entertainment system ice, more honours for Emirates First Class onboard experience and First Class Lounges, and another nod to Emirates Skywards – as the World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025.

Emirates 5 latest gongs from the World Travel Awards



World's Leading Airline Brand 2025: Emirates

World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025: Emirates

World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025: Emirates – Skywards

World's Leading Airline - First Class 2025: Emirates World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2025: Emirates First Class Lounge @ Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport

Emirates scores big with array of industry awards throughout 2025

In November, Emirates was voted 'Best Airline in the World' for the 8th consecutive year, at the esteemed ULTRAs travel awards. Based on votes from Ultratravel's global network of 1.2 million travellers, Emirates also scooped the 'Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class' award, as well as a prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation' presented to Sir Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East also awarded Emirates 'Best First Class of the Year' and the prestigious 'Airline of the Year' award.

Emirates also won 'Best International Airline,' 'Best International First Class,' and 'Best International Airline Lounge' from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards 2025, as well as 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025. Sir Tim Clark was also recently recognised by the Wings Club Foundation with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.

In September, Emirates received global recognition at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California, winning 2 notable awards – the 2026 APEX Best Global Entertainment Award for its inflight entertainment system - ice, and a 2026 APEX WORLD CLASS award for all aspects of the airline's customer experience and brand.

Earlier in 2025, Emirates was honoured with several awards including 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at The Telegraph Travel Awards, '2025's Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov, and multiple categories at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, such as 'Best Airline Worldwide' for the 12th consecutive year, 'Best First Class', 'Best Premium Economy Class', and 'Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.'

