Asian Law College Students Honoured With Indo South Africa Film And Cultural Forum Membership And University Of Cape Town Certification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida / New Delhi - November 2025: After the successful completion of three international academic tours to South Africa, the fourth group of 53 students from Asian Law College (ALC) returned to India following an enriching educational trip to Cape Town, where they participated in a Higher Orientation Program at the University of Cape Town under the academic MoU signed between the two institutions.
On their return, the students were felicitated and presented with the prestigious membership of the Indo South Africa Film and Cultural Forum (ISACFF) along with their certificates from the University of Cape Town, recognizing their successful participation and cross-cultural engagement.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group (AEG) and Chair for the Indo South Africa Film and Cultural Forum, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements.“These educational visits strengthen our mission of global exposure and cultural understanding. The Indo South Africa Film and Cultural Forum has been instrumental in building creative and educational bridges between the two nations. I am delighted to see our law students not only gaining international academic insights but also becoming cultural ambassadors of India,” said Dr. Marwah.
The program at the University of Cape Town included interactive sessions with faculty, exposure to South Africa's legal and judicial framework, cultural exchanges, and field visits to institutions of governance and heritage. The students gained valuable understanding of international law, comparative legal systems, and socio-economic development, which form a crucial part of ALC's global learning initiative.
Through the Indo South Africa Film and Cultural Forum, established under the aegis of ICMEI – International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, AEG continues to promote bilateral relations through education, culture, and creative exchange programs.
The felicitation ceremony held at Asian Law College symbolized not only academic accomplishment but also a commitment to strengthening Indo-South African friendship through knowledge, collaboration, and cultural understanding.
