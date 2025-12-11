403
Miller & Miller's Online Auctions, Dec. 6-7, Featured Petroliana, Historic Advertising, Soda, General Store Advertising
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Hamburg, ON, Canada, December 11, 2025 -- A Canadian 1920s or 30s Eco Model 160 'clock face' Red Rose gasoline pump soared to $153,400; a Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour ('The World's Best Flour') gaveled for $24,780; and a Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-operated bull's head perfume dispenser topped out at $16,520 during three sessions of online-only auctions held December 6th and 7th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.
Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is off for the remainder of the year, but will come back strong with several important online-only auctions planned for early 2026. They include the following:
- Jan. 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia
- Feb. 12: Post-War Folk Art
- Feb. 14: Canadiana, featuring the Howard Pain Collection
Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is off for the remainder of the year, but will come back strong with several important online-only auctions planned for early 2026. They include the following:
- Jan. 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia
- Feb. 12: Post-War Folk Art
- Feb. 14: Canadiana, featuring the Howard Pain Collection
