Energy Equipment Service Market Size To Reach USD 311.78 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 10, 2025 6:06 am - The energy equipment service market was valued at USD 224.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3%.

December 10, 2025 - Growing shift towards energy transition and decarbonization is a primary driver of market revenue growth. Governments, industries, and utilities are investing aggressively in cleaner technologies such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and smart grids. This shift demands installation, maintenance, digital monitoring, and optimization services for next-generation energy assets. It creates strong demand for engineering expertise and lifecycle support. Companies are modernizing existing infrastructure, upgrading to energy-efficient systems, and deploying automation to reduce emissions. This transition also drives investments in carbon capture, electrification, and storage solutions, broadening the scope of service providers.

The surge in renewable deployments worldwide has created a large pool of equipment that needs continuous monitoring, performance enhancement, and lifecycle management. For example, in November 2025, GE Vernova announced the delivery of its 7HA.01 gas turbine to the Jafurah Cogeneration ISPP in Saudi Arabia, paired with a 20-year service and parts agreement. This illustrates how large-scale projects in emerging regions are increasingly combining asset supply with long-term service commitments.

However, data security and cyber risks are emerging as key restraints on revenue growth of the market. As energy systems become more digital and interconnected, they become vulnerable to cyberattacks targeting operational data, control systems, and grid infrastructure. Many service providers face rising costs to comply with security standards, implement protective technologies, and manage threats, which delays project execution and increases operational risks for customers. As a result, fear of cyber vulnerabilities is restraining market expansion and forcing providers to allocate more resources to security rather than revenue-generating innovation.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on the service type, the energy equipment service market is segmented into maintenance services, installation & commissioning, repair & overhaul, inspection, testing & certification, retrofit, upgrade & modernization, testing & commissioning services, EPC services, asset management & lifecycle services and others.

The maintenance services segment held the biggest share in 2024, driven by the ongoing need to keep energy assets operating efficiently and without disruption. Machinery used in power generation, industrial plants, and renewable installations needs periodic assessment, monitoring, and part replacement to prevent breakdowns and reduce operational interruptions. Advancements in IoT-based monitoring and AI-driven analytics are also enhancing the significance of maintenance solutions. For instance, in March 2025, ABB launched My Measurement Assistant+, an AI-powered digital platform that helps perform maintenance and troubleshooting for measurement devices in industrial settings.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2024, supported by major initiatives to upgrade energy systems, boost renewable generation, and enhance grid stability. Utilities and industrial players are allocating significant budgets toward maintenance, modernization, and digital solutions to handle ageing equipment, integrate distributed energy sources, and address growing electricity needs. The United States remains the key contributor, backed by its vast network of over 12,538 utility-scale power plants and extensive pipeline infrastructure, all of which demand continuous servicing, enhancements, and specialized technical expertise.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Energy Equipment Service market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oGeneral Electric Company

oSiemens Energy AG

oSchneider Electric SE

oABB Ltd

oHoneywell International Inc.

oEmerson Electric Co.

oMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

oVestas Wind Systems A/S

oBaker Hughes Company

oHalliburton Company

oSchlumberger Limited

oWood Group PLC

oWeatherford International

oWärtsilä Corporation

oKBR Inc

oWorley Limited

Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors:

Kontron: In November 2025, Kontron, a leading provider of IoT and embedded computing solutions, revealed a strategic alliance with a prominent global energy equipment producer to create advanced control systems for energy operations across international markets. Under this partnership, Kontron will deliver an IoT-driven control platform aimed at enhancing operational adaptability, performance efficiency, and asset longevity across diverse energy applications.

Duke Energy: In April 2025, Duke Energy entered a major partnership with GE Vernova to deliver and enhance natural gas turbines and supporting equipment, addressing rising energy demand fueled by industrial growth, data center expansion, and increasing population. The agreement encompasses several projects that may deploy as many as eleven 7HA gas turbines, supporting Duke Energy's long-term resource planning objectives.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Energy Equipment Service market on the basis of service type, equipment type, contract type, service provider type, end-use and region:

.Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oMaintenance Services

oInstallation & Commissioning

oRepair & Overhaul

oInspection, Testing & Certification

oRetrofit, Upgrade & Modernization

oTesting & Commissioning Services

oEPC Services

oAsset Management & Lifecycle Services

oOthers

.Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oPower Generation Equipment

oTransmission & Distribution Equipment

oIndustrial Process Equipment

oRenewable Energy Systems

oOil & Gas Equipment

oOthers

.Contract Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oTime & Materials (T&M)

oFixed-Price Contracts

oLong Term Service Agreement (LTSA)

oPerformance Contracts

oOthers

.Service Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

oIndependent Service Providers (ISPs)

oEPC Contractors

oInspection firms

oConsultancies & Technical Advisory Firms

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oOil & Gas

oPower Generation

oRenewable Energy

oIndustrial & Manufacturing

oMining

oChemical Processing

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oLatin America

oMiddle East & Africa

